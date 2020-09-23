Stephen M. Mckinney Sells 10,000 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 40,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287,762. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 151,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Kroger by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1,653.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 447,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,794 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.