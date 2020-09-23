Steven T. Romick Purchases 1,292 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Steven T. Romick bought 1,292 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,964.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 26,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,033.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SOR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,601. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. Source Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $41.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOR. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Source Capital by 36.4% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Source Capital by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 79,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Source Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Source Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Source Capital by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

