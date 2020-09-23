Steven T. Romick Purchases 1,292 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Steven T. Romick bought 1,292 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,964.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 26,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,033.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SOR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,601. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. Source Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $41.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
