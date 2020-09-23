Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $229,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,921.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 455,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,665,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,017,000 after purchasing an additional 277,482 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,251,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

SF traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. 457,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

