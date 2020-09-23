Stifel Nicolaus Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $305.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HubSpot from $280.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $6.61 on Wednesday, hitting $288.79. 4,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,161. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $320.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.36. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -172.93 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total value of $1,971,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,794 shares in the company, valued at $162,514,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,843 shares of company stock worth $8,232,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,421,000 after buying an additional 550,843 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,938,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after purchasing an additional 429,921 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HubSpot by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,001,000 after acquiring an additional 343,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,508,000 after acquiring an additional 256,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

