Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.38, but opened at $26.37. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 95,202 shares.

The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SFIX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $219,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,630.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,571 shares of company stock worth $9,488,765. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -180.25 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

