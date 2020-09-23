STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.49.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 114.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,858 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,065,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,150,000 after purchasing an additional 799,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 667,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 125,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,630,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

