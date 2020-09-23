Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,309% compared to the average volume of 65 call options.
Several analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,378. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
EFSC traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. 4,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.26.
Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.
About Enterprise Financial Services
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
