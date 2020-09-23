Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,309% compared to the average volume of 65 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,378. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 514,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFSC traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. 4,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

