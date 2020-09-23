Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Baozun Call Options (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical volume of 2,709 call options.

BZUN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.19. 62,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. Baozun has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $47.51.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Baozun by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Baozun by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 609,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 150,535 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

