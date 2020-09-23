Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 36,953 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,781 call options.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $1,232,819.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,571 shares of company stock worth $9,488,765 in the last three months. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,072,000 after buying an additional 1,268,418 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 672.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after buying an additional 2,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after buying an additional 75,479 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,280,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after buying an additional 159,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Truist increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of SFIX traded down $5.29 on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 206,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.39 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

