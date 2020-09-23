Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,082 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average daily volume of 2,054 call options.

In other Sutter Rock Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,841,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,002,348.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $60,021.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,866,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $535,000. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $213.63 million and a PE ratio of 98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Sutter Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 440.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Sutter Rock Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.