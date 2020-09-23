Storj Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.77 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Storj has a total market cap of $65.18 million and approximately $15.77 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003128 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Tidex and Ethfinex. In the last week, Storj has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00226869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00077864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.01459756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00201063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,578,922 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Poloniex, Gate.io, CoinTiger, ABCC, Upbit, Huobi, Ethfinex, Binance, OKEx, Tidex, Bittrex, Livecoin, Liquid, Radar Relay, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

