Storm (STORM) Hits Market Cap of $17.96 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00040324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00228781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00080262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.58 or 0.01469777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00201878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, WazirX, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Bitbns, Coinrail, YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Coinnest and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

