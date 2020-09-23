STPT (STPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.03 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, STPT has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. STPT has a market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00227115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00078636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.01468700 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00201143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official website is stp.network . STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

