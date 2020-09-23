Stratis (STRAT) Price Down 17.1% This Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $40.94 million and $727,861.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00003894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, SouthXchange, Bithumb and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005166 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000454 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000888 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00030786 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,966,768 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Crex24, Bittylicious, Binance, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.