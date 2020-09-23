Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.0372 on Top Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $25.43 million and approximately $345,052.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

