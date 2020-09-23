Streamr DATAcoin Hits One Day Volume of $27.29 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00228131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00077947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.01461796 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00200837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000683 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BitForex, Coinone, Binance, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Mercatox, DragonEX, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

