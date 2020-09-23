StrongHands Achieves Market Cap of $262,360.71 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. StrongHands has a market cap of $262,360.71 and $617.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,094,932,754 coins and its circulating supply is 16,681,738,400 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, STEX, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, BiteBTC, Graviex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

