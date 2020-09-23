SUN (SUN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $172.88 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN token can currently be purchased for $18.03 or 0.00171312 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $30.25 million and approximately $172.88 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00229114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.33 or 0.01475930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00189926 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,677,831 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

