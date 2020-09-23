Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to post $5.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.96 billion and the lowest is $4.52 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $7.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $20.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.73 billion to $21.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $27.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,140,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,618,000 after buying an additional 470,422 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 523,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1565 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

