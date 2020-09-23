Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.23). Suncor Energy reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

NYSE SU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. 523,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,840,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.40. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.1565 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,140,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,618,000 after purchasing an additional 470,422 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,028,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,509,000 after purchasing an additional 557,900 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.6% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 138,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

