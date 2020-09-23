Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 39,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.64. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

