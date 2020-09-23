SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.22

SunOpta, Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.22 and last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 36016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $869.00 million and a PE ratio of -39.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.01.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$431.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.