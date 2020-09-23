SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,584. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.77 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $15.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,844,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $8,219,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SunPower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $6,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 26.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 654,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP grew its position in SunPower by 160.7% in the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 552,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 340,324 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

