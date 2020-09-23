Super Zero (SERO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.58 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00080936 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000172 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001364 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000436 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043854 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00115444 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008193 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

