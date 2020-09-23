Suretly 1-Day Volume Tops $3,258.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $143,528.94 and $3,258.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00005787 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Suretly has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.11 or 0.04398266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

