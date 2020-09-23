Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,530.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

