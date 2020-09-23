SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.25

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $934.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25.

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services.

