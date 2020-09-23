Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,401,950 shares of company stock valued at $14,176,673. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 113.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 398.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,368,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,910 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 245,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $394.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

