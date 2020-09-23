Swarm City (SWT) Market Capitalization Tops $528,356.97

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Swarm City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $528,356.97 and approximately $6,512.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.27 or 0.04425594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034372 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

