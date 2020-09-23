Swarm Price Tops $0.0212 on Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $9,554.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00040355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00227530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.01469230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00200402 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

