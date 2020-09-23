Swerve Market Cap Hits $10.33 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Swerve has a market cap of $10.33 million and $7.31 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swerve has traded 64.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve token can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00013768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00226869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00077864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.01459756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00201063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 8,813,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,147,994 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

