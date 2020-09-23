SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Cap Hits $4.65 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.55 or 0.04359504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00059006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034204 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002178 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.