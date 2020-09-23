Swick Mining Services Ltd (ASX:SWK) Declares $0.00 Final Dividend

Swick Mining Services Ltd (ASX:SWK) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.23.

In other Swick Mining Services news, insider Kent Swick 6,452,114 shares of Swick Mining Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th.

Swick Mining Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral drilling contract services to the mining industry in the Asia Pacific and internationally. The company offers services primarily in the areas of underground diamond drilling and surface reverse circulation drilling. It also carries out research and development activities in mineral analysis technologies.

