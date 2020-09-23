Swipe Reaches Market Cap of $93.81 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Swipe has a market capitalization of $93.81 million and approximately $65.45 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00012169 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00229297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00083544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.01483932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00191405 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 289,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,166,934 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

