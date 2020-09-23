Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWCH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

SWCH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 8,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,482.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,596 in the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 1,057.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Switch by 909.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,241,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,502 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth $27,678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Switch by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,896 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Switch by 638.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,434 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

