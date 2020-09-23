SWK (NYSE:SWKH) Stock Price Down 1.3%

SWK Holdings Corp. (NYSE:SWKH)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 22,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 16,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Separately, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SWK in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52.

SWK (NYSE:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

SWK Company Profile (NYSE:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

