SyncFab (MFG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One SyncFab token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $3,666.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.04337105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00058677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002179 BTC.

SyncFab Token Profile

MFG is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,040,956 tokens. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

