Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well for the future. Also, a decent lending scenario might aid the company's interest income growth. Strategic investments in M&As reflect strong liquidity position of the company. Further, manageable debt level and reduced exposure to troubled loans is encouraging. However, Synovus displays an unimpressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters and lagged the same in the rest three. Rising costs due to the company's efforts to improve customer experience and continue investments in technology might hinder bottom-line growth. Also, a significant exposure to the commercial real estate and consumer mortgage loans keep us apprehensive.”

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. 12,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,039. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.