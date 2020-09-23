Tap (XTP) Market Cap Hits $60.09 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Tap has a market capitalization of $60.09 million and $456,531.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Tap token can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.55 or 0.04322232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009551 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00058403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

