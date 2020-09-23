Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.95.

TGB opened at $1.22 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

