TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded TD Ameritrade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.17. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,627,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,614,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,788 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,622,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

