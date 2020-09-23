T&D (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of T&D Holdings (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 1,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

TDHOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T&D from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of T&D from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

