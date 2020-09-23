TE-FOOD (TFD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21,012.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $21,012.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One TE-FOOD token can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TE-FOOD Token Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TFD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,837,178 tokens. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

TE-FOOD Token Trading

TE-FOOD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

