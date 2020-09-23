Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 73,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 18,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

