Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Shares Down 12.2%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) shares dropped 12.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.87 and last traded at $36.87. Approximately 1,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

About Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.