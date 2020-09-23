Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TENB. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $194,171.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,471 shares in the company, valued at $39,144,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,805,786 shares of company stock worth $185,863,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

