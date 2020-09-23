Tendies Market Cap Reaches $2.98 Million (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Tendies token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003455 BTC on exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $179,877.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tendies has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00227200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00079495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.01477297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00202306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Tendies’ total supply is 8,681,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,232,086 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

