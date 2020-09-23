Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.10. Terex posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Terex by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.