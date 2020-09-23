Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce $760.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $720.78 million to $798.10 million. Terex reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

TEX stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Terex by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

