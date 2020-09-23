Tern (LON:TERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tern (LON:TERN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

TERN opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. Tern has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16 ($0.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.25.

About Tern

Tern Plc invests in the private software companies. It primarily acquires or invests in companies operating in the Internet of Things and cloud spaces. The company was formerly known as Silvermere Energy plc and changed its name to Tern Plc in August 2013. Tern Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

