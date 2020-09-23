Tern (LON:TERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tern (LON:TERN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
TERN opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. Tern has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16 ($0.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.25.
About Tern
